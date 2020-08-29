The undefeated Bulldogs stayed that way easily hammering visiting Richardton-Taylor-Hebron Friday by a 46-6 score in Bowman County's home opener.
The hosts jumped out with three scores in the first quarter, then repeated the feat with another three scores in the second quarter to take a 40-0 halftime lead.
In a tale of two halves, the Bulldogs and Raiders switched to nine-man football game with a running clock in the second half after injuries further depleted the Raiders' ranks along the sidelines.
Both Brody Headley and Colby Schaff finished the first half with three rushing scores, while Caleb Duffield dove inside the pylon for a 32-yard scoring reception.
Headley rolled up 110 yards on seven carries in the first half alone, while Schaff carried the ball ten times for 73 yards. Quarterback Quaid Lardy connected through the air for 103 yards passing in the first half.
The win improved the Bulldogs to 2-0 for the season, matching the fast start of four other Region 4 teams – Dickinson Trinity, New Salem, Killdeer and Southern McLean.
The Bulldogs will host the Titans Sept 4 at 6 p.m. at Reinhiller Field in a battle of undefeated Region 4 squads. Dickinson Trinity opened the season with a narrow 29-27 win over Bishop Ryan and followed it with a regional win over Shiloh Christian 24-14 Friday on the road.
