Bowman County kicked off its 2020 season on the road with a pair of big victories in Killdeer.
Both the boys and girls teams easily won their first challenges of the season.
Boys cruise
The boys had five runners finish in the top nine of the 3,000 meter Black race as the Bulldogs finished with a 24-point total. Beulah was second (68), ahead of Burke Central (89), Hettinger-Scranton (124), Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis (137), Hebron (152) and Bowbells (189).
While junior Ian Busche of Beulah won the race with a time of 10 minutes and 33 seconds.
Austin Wanner, Taylor Wanner and Caleb Sarsland were the next three finishers as the Bulldogs dominated top finishers.
Sophomore Austin Wanner was second with a time of 10:59, while eighth grader Taylor Wanner followed in 11:13 and Sarsland, a sophomore, took fourth in 11:23.
Hettinger-Scranton’s Peyton Tuhy closed out the top five finishers with his time of 11:40 over the Killdeer course.
Jaxson Hansey placed sixth with a time of 11:48 for the Bulldogs, followed by Karsen Kulseth in ninth place with a time of 12:26.
Senior Mitchell Dalley of Hettinger-Scranton placed 12th with a time of 12:52.
Seventh-grader Jonah Njos led a second wave of Bulldogs across the finish, taking 13th with a time of 12:53, while senior Noah Wokal was 15th with a time of 13:19, and sophomore Nick Rodakowski followed right behind with a time of 13:25.
Junior Brady Hendrickson closed out the Bulldogs run with a 20th place finish in 13:43.
Hettinger-Scranton’s eighth grader Trevor Daley was timed in 14:10 while placing 24th.
Girls romp
The Bulldogs were near perfect in their season opener, scoring just 21 points in the competition at Killdeer.
The Bulldogs had the first three finishers, led by eighth-grader Landyn Gerbig. Gerbig was the first across the line in 13:33, while Kenley Bowman was second (13:46) and Jaci Fischer took third (13:54).
Julie Sarsland and Rhyann Heyen closed out the top five for the Bulldogs, placing seventh and eighth with times of 14:26 and 14:42, respectively.
That pack of Bulldogs dominated the race, with Des-Lacs Burlington/Lewis taking second (70), ahead of Hettinger-Scranton (83), Beulah (99), Burke Central (148) and Bowbells, which were sixth with 159 points.
Senior Sidra Sidowsky led the Nighthawks with a fifth place finish in 14:06.
The Bulldogs also had eighth grader Adyson Gerbig placing 13th (15:16), sophomore Paysha Rex right behind with a time of 15:20.
MyKaylee Kalstrom took 18th with a time of 16:47, while Alexia Reisenauer came in 19th with a time of 17:11.
Hettinger-Scranton closed out the race with Cassie Kindsfater (16th, 17:11), Kelly Schaue (17th, 16:38) and Kayla Schauer (22nd, 17:56).
