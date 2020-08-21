The Bulldogs of Bowman County will be starting their fall sports season today with the cross-country team traveling and continues Saturday with a road trip to Belfield for the football team.
The football game is scheduled for 2 p.m. (Aug. 22) against Heart River in a rescheduled game against a regional foe.
The opening game was originally at Oakes, but was canceled with the changes created by the COVID-19 pandemic in North Dakota sports.
The cross-country team will be competing on the road against Killdeer at Medicine Hole Golf Course just north of the town.
The Bowman County volleyball team started its practices Monday (Aug.17).
The boys’ football junior high game will start at 4 p.m. Monday at Reinhiller Field followed by the junior varsity game at 5:30 p.m.
The cross-country team will be hosting its invitational meet at Sweetwater Golf Course Thursday morning (Aug. 27) at 9 a.m.
The varsity football team will play Richardton-Taylor Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. at Reinhiller Field for its first home contest of the season.
Scranton
Scranton will be part of the Hettinger-Scranton co-op again, with the teams starting competition today when the cross-country team runs at the Medicine Hole Golf Course north of Killdeer at 11:15 a.m.
The Hettinger-Scranton football team will start its 9-man season on the road at Beach with a 6 p.m. kickoff tonight.
The Nighthawks will send their junior high and junior varsity squads to Elgin Monday (Aug. 24) to play against Grant County for 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. contests.
The Nighthawks will be one of the teams traveling to Bowman Thursday (Aug. 27) for an invitational at the Sweetwater Golf Course in Bowman.
The Nighthawks will be hosting Mott-Regent-New England in its home opener at 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 28) evening.
The volleyball team will “host” Beach Saturday (Aug. 29) at Scranton, with the C squad scheduled to start at 1 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity matches.
