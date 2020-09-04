Bowman County didn’t win the individual crowns when the Bulldogs hosted a meet Aug. 27, but that was about the only thing.
The Bulldogs’ girls easily swamped their foes, scoring just 24 points while knocking off visiting squads from Shiloh Christian (44) and Killdeer (61) on their Sweetwater Golf Course.
The boys’ squad did the same, scoring just 31 as they held off Beulah (51) and Killdeer (52).
Girls roll over rivals
While Shiloh Christian sophomore Hannah Westin won the race in 19:57.82, Landyn Gerbig led a pair of Bulldogs cross the line, giving the hosts second (21:34.71), along with a third and fourth from freshmen Jaci Fischer (21:36.10) and Kenley Bowman (21:55.23).
The Bulldogs had five runners finish in the top eight, with junior Rhyann Heyen (seventh, 22:15.29) and eighth grader Julie Sarsland (eighth, 22:15.32).
Paysha Rex crossed the line (19th, 23:52.64), with McKaylee Kalstrom following (23rd, 25:06.60).
Bulldogs win
Beulah’s Ian Busche won the race over the 5-kilometers, with a time of 16:19.42. He was followed by Shiloh Christian’s Patrick Wrigley (16:56.63) and Noah Rolfe of Stanley (17:44.66).
The Bulldogs, led by sophomore Austin Wanner, put three runners in the top eight and four among the first 11 finishers to put the contest out of reach. Wanner was timed in 17:17.15, while Taylor Wanner and Caleb Sarsland followed, taking seventh and eighth overall with a pair of Killdeer runners braking up the local trio. Taylor Wanner was timed in 17:37.18, while Sarsland was eighth with a time of 18:03.04 for the course.
Jaxson Hansey was the fourth Bulldog to finish, placing eleventh with a time of 18:49.12.
The final scorer was freshman Karson Kulseth taking 18th place (20:15.13).
Bowman County had three more runners finishing together, led by Noah Wokal (20th, 21:07.21), Nick Rodakowski (21 st, 21:07.48) and Brady Hendrickson (22nd, 21:21.89).
Hettinger-Scranton shorthanded
The Nighthawks were short handed in the meet Aug. 27, running only two boys in the varsity race. Peyton Tuhy finished 15th overall with a time of 19:21.77, while senior Mitchell Dalley placed 19th with a time 0f 20:48.8.
In the girls’ varsity race, it was senior Sidra Sadowsky placing eleventh with a time of 22:19.37.
It takes five finishers to score as a team.
Junior varsity
Seventh grader Jonas Njos won the junior varsity boys race for the Bulldogs, but the hosts didn’t field a five-person squad.
Njos was clocked in at 11:54.68. His teammates, Landon McKitrick (10th, 13:3870) and Shawn Sola (11th, 13:40.95) followed him in.
The team win went to Killdeer with 18 points, while Shiloh Christian had 37 points.
In the girls junior varsity race, it Teagan Homelvig as the top local finisher (third, 14:17.49), followed by Hettinger-Scranton’s Kelly Schauer (fourth, 14:36.49).
Stanley won the team race with 33 points, while Hettinger-Scranton was second with 53, followed by Bowman County (68) and Beulah (84).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.