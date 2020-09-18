Coach Nick Walker and the rest of the coaching staff knew they had a young football team before the season started.
With youth, consistency can become a problem.
After a 3-0 start to the season, the Bulldogs struggled with turnovers Sept. 11, as they gave Killdeer a 12-0 lead.
With about eight minutes left on the clock, Killdeer scored a touchdown to take a 32-18 lead.
The hosts got into the end zone one more time when Kostner Benz-Weber ran into the end zone with 2:49 left in the game.
However, the Bulldogs got back into the end zone one more time when quarterback Quaid Lardy found wide receiver Clay Heimer open for a 25-yard score that closed the gap to 40-24 with just over a minute left in the game.
“We turned it over a couple of times … three in the first half. I am proud of the kids. We got it to a one score game at halftime.
“We came out in the second half and had a beautiful drive. We did exactly what we wanted to do.”
But the Bulldogs had a problem, especially with Killdeers senior scrambling quarterback Zach Andersen.
“The inability to stop the run was the ultimate deciding factor in the game,” the coach said.
“We tried hard. Give credit to Killdeer. Their kids and their guys up front played really well.
“They did a good job with their quarterback run scheme. He (Andersen) made a lot of good plays,” Walker said after the game.
Looking ahead, Walker stressed the players need to improve. “We have some things assignment-wise that we have to get better at. If we can take care of ourselves, then that will lead to better play on the field. We are 3-1 with a young football team. We are going to get better. We will learn a lot from this film (against Killdeer). That is what it is all about.”
Even in the loss, the coach praised his players. “I thought the kids played hard. It (the loss) wasn’t for lack of effort.”
Friday’s foe
The Bulldogs (1-1) host Southern McLean Sept. 18 at Reinhiller Field. The visitors will be coming to Bowman after 2-0 starts was followed by two straight regional losses.
Southern McLean opened the season on the road with a 36-0 shutout of South Prairie, then handed Garrison/Max a 30-10 loss.
The team hosted Killdeer and lost by a 34-0 margin, followed by a 41-8 home loss to Shiloh Christian.
Quarterback Caden Germundson is one of a half-dozen seniors on the squad.
Cougars, Titans win
In other action over the weekend, Heart River’s Cougars shut out Richardton-Taylor-Hebron for a lopsided 30-0 win, while Saturday the Dickinson Trinity Titans knocked off New Salem for a 20-16 victory.
