More than 40 golfers spent the weekend battle in a three-man scramble tournament at the Sweetwater Creek Golf Course south of Bowman.
For two days, 15 teams of three golfers battled for 18 holes on the course.
It was the out of town teams that had the strongest showing,
It was a team from Wyoming, which emerged on top, winning the weekend tournament. Lance Roger, Dustin Meteri and Boz Backen, all of Upton, WY with a 118.466 gross score.
A team from Buffalo, SD was second. Jesse McCain, Dalyn McCann and Will Sacrason had a final gross score of 120.5666667.
Third place went to a team from South Heart – Matt Ross, Joey Wagner, and Ryan Callehan – with a gross score of 121.1.
Another South Heart team made up of Kadee Stewart, Lisa Good and Randee Jespersen placed fourth in the gross scoring.
Locals Chad Welch and Trevor Kulseth joined with Bismarck’s Scott Bergan to place fifth overall in the tournament.
The golfers came from as far away as Las Vegas to Bowman, others came from Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota.
But most came from North Dakota.
After day one, it was a team made up of three South Dakota golfers (Jesse McCain, Dalyn McCann and Will Sacrason) who had the lowest gross score, ahead of three other Buffalo golfers (Tony Albright, Trent Gess and Andy Bears).
The three golfers from South Heart – Ross, Wagner and Callahan – had the lowest net score after the first day of play (62 strokes).
The Sweetwater Creek course will host two more tournaments, closing out with the club championship tourney in mid-August.
TEAMS
#1 - Eric Toth, Logan Toth, Corbin Timberman (Upton, WY)
#2 - Jeremy Dietchman, Robert Dietchman, Kevin Andersen (Scranton)
#3 - Andy Mrnak, Matt Soreide, Drew Henderson (Bowman)
#4 - Kevin Hill (Bowman), Chaz Fiordon and Joe Felice (Las Vegas, NV)
#5 - Ryan Bair, Kirby Bair and Willie Janvirn (Buffalo)
#6 - Wade Blankenbaker (Bowman), Ronnie Stewart (South Heart), Dirk Mack (Scranton)
#7 - Tony Albright, Trent Gess and Andy Bears (Buffalo)
#8 - Chad Welch, Trevor Kulseth (Bowman), Scott Bergan (Bismarck)
#9 - Kadee Stewart, Lisa Good and Randee Jespersen (South Heart)
#10 - Lance Roger, Dustin Meteri and Boz Backen (Upton, WY)
#11 - Andrew Bagley, Jeff Boynton, Dylan Braaten
#12 - Jesse McCain, Dalyn McCann and Will Sacrason (Buffalo)
#13 - Matt Ross, Joey Wagner, Ryan Callehan (South Heart)
#14 - Chad Boehm (Bowman), Devin Harrison, Dan Fradenburg (Baker)
#16 - Guy Varner, Dave Brightbach, Todd Message (Baker)
Day one results Saturday
Name, Net Score, Gross
1 – #12 - Jesse McCain, Dalyn McCann and Will Sacrason (Buffalo), 65, -14.716
2 – #7 - Tony Albright, Trent Gess and Andy Bears (Buffalo), 67, -10.416
3 – #13 - Matt Ross, Joey Wagner, Ryan Callehan (South Heart), 62, -9.45
4 – #10 - Lance Roger, Dustin Meteri and Boz Backen (Upton, WY), 67, -9.2666
5 – #9 - Kadee Stewart, Lisa Good and Randee Jespersen (South Hearth), 73, -9.1166
6 – #4 - Kevin Hill (Bowman) Chaz Fiordon and Joe Felice (Las Vegas), 69, -9
7 – #6 - Wade Blankenbaker (Bowman), Ronnie Stewart (South Heart), Dirk Mack (Scranton), 65, -8.3666
8 – #8 - Chad Welch, Trevor Kulseth (Bowman), Scott Bergan (Bismarck), 67, -8.3833
9 – #5 - Ryan Bair, Kirby Bair and Willie Janvirn (Buffalo), 70, -7.4833
10 – #3 - Andy Mrnak, Matt Soreide, Drew Henderson (Bowman), 68, -7.0833
11 – #2 - Jeremy Dietchman, Robert Dietchman, Kevin Andersen (Scranton), 72, -7
12 – #14 - Chad Boehm (Bowman), Devin Harrison, Dan Fradenburg (Baker), 71, -6.6
13 – #1 - Eric Toth, Logan Toth, Corbin Timberman (Upton, WY), 70, -6.55
14 – #16 - Guy Varner, Dave Brightbach, Todd Message (Baker), 73, -6.4
15 – #11 - Andrew Bagley, Jeff Boynton, Dylan Braaten, 72, -5.1333
Day two results Sunday
Name, Net Score, Gross
1 – #10 - Lance Roger, Dustin Meteri and Boz Backen (Upton, WY), 62, 56.733
2 – #9 - Kadee Stewart, Lisa Good and Randee Jespersen (South Hearth), 69, 58.883
3 – #13 - Matt Ross, Joey Wagner, Ryan Callehan (South Heart), 60, 59.55
4 – #8 - Chad Welch, Trevor Kulseth (Bowman), Scott Bergan (Bismarck), 64, 59.616
5 – #6 - Wade Blankenbaker (Bowman), Ronnie Stewart (South Heart), Dirk Mack (Scranton), 63, 60.333
6 – #4 - Kevin Hill (Bowman) Chaz Fiordon and Joe Felice (Las Vegas), 70, 63
7 – #7 - Tony Albright, Trent Gess and Andy Bears (Buffalo), 70, 63.383
8 – #12 - Jesse McCain, Dalyn McCann and Will Sacrason (Buffalo), 73, 64.283
FLIGHT B
1 – #5 - Ryan Bair, Kirby Bair and Willie Janvirn (Buffalo), 62, 55.516
2 – #11 - Andrew Bagley, Jeff Boynton, Dylan Braaten, 63, 56.866
3 – #14 - Chad Boehm (Bowman), Devin Harrison, Dan Fradenburg (Baker), 67, 60.4
4 – #3 - Andy Mrnak, Matt Soreide, Drew Henderson (Bowman), 65, 60.916
5 – #2 - Jeremy Dietchman, Robert Dietchman, Kevin Andersen (Scranton), 70, 62
6 – #1 - Eric Toth, Logan Toth, Corbin Timberman (Upton, WY), 68, 62.45
7 – #16 - Guy Varner, Dave Brightbach, Todd Message (Baker), 73, 64.6
Overall results Sunday
Name, Overall Gross Score
1 – #10 - Lance Roger, Dustin Meteri and Boz Backen (Upton, WY), 118.4666
2 – #12 - Jesse McCain, Dalyn McCann and Will Sacrason (Buffalo), 120.5666
3 – #13 - Matt Ross, Joey Wagner, Ryan Callehan (South Heart), 121.1
4 – #9 - Kadee Stewart, Lisa Good and Randee Jespersen (South Hearth), 121.7666
5 – #8 - Chad Welch, Trevor Kulseth (Bowman), Scott Bergan (Bismarck), 122.2333
6 – #6 - Wade Blankenbaker (Bowman), Ronnie Stewart (South Heart), Dirk Mack (Scranton), 122.6666
7 – #7 - Tony Albright, Trent Gess and Andy Bears (Buffalo), 123.7666
8 – #4 - Kevin Hill (Bowman) Chaz Fiordon and Joe Felice (Las Vegas), 125
FLIGHT B
1 – #5 - Ryan Bair, Kirby Bair and Willie Janvirn (Buffalo), 119.4666667
2 – #11, Andrew Bagley, Jeff Boynton, Dylan Braaten, 122.5666667
3 – #14 - Chad Boehm (Bowman), Devin Harrison, Dan Fradenburg (Baker), 124.8
4 – #3 - Andy Mrnak, Matt Soreide, Drew Henderson (Bowman), 124.8333333
5 – #2 - Jeremy Dietchman, Robert Dietchman, Kevin Andersen (Scranton), 126
6 – #1 - Eric Toth, Logan Toth, Corbin Timberman (Upton, WY), 126.9
7 – #16 - Guy Varner, Dave Brightbach, Todd Message (Baker), 129.2
