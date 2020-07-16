Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Wild and Wooly Team Sheep Racing

First Place – Baaad to the Bone

Rider - Rainn Stadheim

Kyan Stadheim; Kinley Stadheim

Second Place - White Tornado

Rider - Corbyn Floyd

Revyn Floyd; Stone Stadheim

Third Place - Wooly Mammoth

Rider - Corlan Laughery

Corrik Laughery; Allie Shepherd

Placing - Name - Score or Time - Amount Won

Bareback

1 - Tanner Jarrett - 59 - $415

2 -  Ben Kramer - 58 - $277

Saddle Bronc

1 - Will Bagley - 71 - $411

2 - Gavin Nelson - 69 - $308

3 - Kain Stroh - 66 - $206

4 - Cardell Laughery - 61 - $103

Bull Riding

No Scores

Goat Tying

1 - Madison Rotenberger -     8.48 - $251

2 - Jayda Miller - 8.66 - $188

3 - Saylor Wilson - 9.08 - $126

4 - Georgia Orahood - 9.95 - $63

Barrel Racing

1 - Carlee Miller - 17.395 - $613

2 - Cheyenne Carl - 17.586 - $515

3 - Courtney Tope - 17.749 - $441

4 - Jessica Routier - 17.799 - $343

5 - Shelly Christensen - 17.897 - $270

6 - Jayda Miller - 17.926 - $172

7 - Chelsea Shirk - 17.950 - $98

Old Man’s Breakaway

1 - Barry Blair - 1.88 - $290

2 - Chad Hetzel - 2.12 - $217

3 - Shane Peabody - 2.40 - $145

4 - Joe Painter - 3.12 - $72

Girls Breakaway

1 - Jessica Holmes - 2.52 - $409

2 - Allison Stephens - 2.62 - $344

3 - Jerilyn Wiseman - 2.69 - $294

4 - Mattie Mastel - 2.84 - $229

5 -  Jaelyn Wendt - 3.32 - $180

6 - Mandy Bishop - 3.36 - $115

7 -  Josie Rieger - 3.57 - $65

Steer Wrestling

1 - Brennan Graham - 4.51 - $270

2 - Cody Barnett - 4.74 - $203

3 - Clay Smith - 5.74 - $135

4 - Quentin Wheeler - 5.86 - $68

Calf Roping

1 - Maclain Cathey - 10.36 - $344

2 - Holden Meged - 11.07 - $263

3 - Barry Blair - 11.18 - $202

4 - Chad Miller - 11.98 $132

5 - Trey Dempewolf - 2.25 $71

Team Roping

1 - Chuck Graham/Casey Kalenze - 6.05 - $348

2 - Shane Peabody/Scott Rieger - 6.08 - $292.50

3 - Jeff Elmore/Barry Blair - 6.14 - $250.50

4 - Kourtney Cathey/Maclain Cathey - 6.87 - $195

5 - Andy Selle/Mike Golliher - 6.88 - $153

6 - Tenedore Kittlemann/Neil Kittlemann - 11.14 - $97.50

7 - Tim Stevenson/Jess Lehman - 12.14 - $55.50

