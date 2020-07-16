Wild and Wooly Team Sheep Racing
First Place – Baaad to the Bone
Rider - Rainn Stadheim
Kyan Stadheim; Kinley Stadheim
Second Place - White Tornado
Rider - Corbyn Floyd
Revyn Floyd; Stone Stadheim
Third Place - Wooly Mammoth
Rider - Corlan Laughery
Corrik Laughery; Allie Shepherd
Placing - Name - Score or Time - Amount Won
Bareback
1 - Tanner Jarrett - 59 - $415
2 - Ben Kramer - 58 - $277
Saddle Bronc
1 - Will Bagley - 71 - $411
2 - Gavin Nelson - 69 - $308
3 - Kain Stroh - 66 - $206
4 - Cardell Laughery - 61 - $103
Bull Riding
No Scores
Goat Tying
1 - Madison Rotenberger - 8.48 - $251
2 - Jayda Miller - 8.66 - $188
3 - Saylor Wilson - 9.08 - $126
4 - Georgia Orahood - 9.95 - $63
Barrel Racing
1 - Carlee Miller - 17.395 - $613
2 - Cheyenne Carl - 17.586 - $515
3 - Courtney Tope - 17.749 - $441
4 - Jessica Routier - 17.799 - $343
5 - Shelly Christensen - 17.897 - $270
6 - Jayda Miller - 17.926 - $172
7 - Chelsea Shirk - 17.950 - $98
Old Man’s Breakaway
1 - Barry Blair - 1.88 - $290
2 - Chad Hetzel - 2.12 - $217
3 - Shane Peabody - 2.40 - $145
4 - Joe Painter - 3.12 - $72
Girls Breakaway
1 - Jessica Holmes - 2.52 - $409
2 - Allison Stephens - 2.62 - $344
3 - Jerilyn Wiseman - 2.69 - $294
4 - Mattie Mastel - 2.84 - $229
5 - Jaelyn Wendt - 3.32 - $180
6 - Mandy Bishop - 3.36 - $115
7 - Josie Rieger - 3.57 - $65
Steer Wrestling
1 - Brennan Graham - 4.51 - $270
2 - Cody Barnett - 4.74 - $203
3 - Clay Smith - 5.74 - $135
4 - Quentin Wheeler - 5.86 - $68
Calf Roping
1 - Maclain Cathey - 10.36 - $344
2 - Holden Meged - 11.07 - $263
3 - Barry Blair - 11.18 - $202
4 - Chad Miller - 11.98 $132
5 - Trey Dempewolf - 2.25 $71
Team Roping
1 - Chuck Graham/Casey Kalenze - 6.05 - $348
2 - Shane Peabody/Scott Rieger - 6.08 - $292.50
3 - Jeff Elmore/Barry Blair - 6.14 - $250.50
4 - Kourtney Cathey/Maclain Cathey - 6.87 - $195
5 - Andy Selle/Mike Golliher - 6.88 - $153
6 - Tenedore Kittlemann/Neil Kittlemann - 11.14 - $97.50
7 - Tim Stevenson/Jess Lehman - 12.14 - $55.50
