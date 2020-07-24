Dozens entered the arena Saturday.
Only a few were able to leave under their own power as the Bowman County Fairgrounds hosted its annual Demolition Derby.
In the Main Event, it was Alex Power who survived crunching metal impacts to win the title, while Kyle Anderson was second and Curt Rudland was third.
Rudland was the Mad Dog winner in his rainbow colored #666 car.
It was Travis Bock who won the Hurley Derby event, beating out Karen Salter and Ben Phelps.
In the youth competition, it was Noah Harriman beating out Terrance Adamson and Nicholas Shallenberger.
Baker Metal & Recycling and Crossroads Custom Designs donated trophies.
Results
Main Event
1st Alex Power (115)
2nd Kyle Anderson (222)
3rd Curt Rudland
Mad dog winner
Curt Rudland Mad Dog. (666)
Hurley Derby
1st Travis Bock
2nd Karen Salter
3rd Ben Phelps
Kids Heat
1st Noah Harriman
2nd Terrance Adamson
3rd Nicholas Schallenberger
