The Bowman County Bulldogs hosted their first volleyball game of the season Thursday (Sept. 10), but it was visiting Dickinson Trinity leaving with a win, sweeping all three sets.
The visiting Titans battled the Bulldogs for a 25-17 win to open the competition, then followed that with 25-20 and 25-11.
According to coach Phil Weldele, the Bulldogs were able to challenge the top-ranked regional team in the first set, but the visitors were able to adapt.
The Bulldogs will be on the road Tuesday at Beach and Thursday (Sept. 17) at Killdeer.
