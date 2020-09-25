At any level of volleyball, a strong serving game can make everything a lot easier and the Bulldog C-team proved that this week. The young dawgs came away with two wins for the week defeating Beach, 25-20, 25-15, and 15-10. They then followed up that match with a victory over Killdeer, 25-10, 25-12, and 15-10.
Against Beach, the girls were down 6-2 before they found their stride and pounded out 22 aces as a team. Emy Van Daele led the team with 6 aces followed by Paige Pagel, Ashlyn Fischer, and Reagen Coyle with four. Saige Stadheim chipped in with three and Tylee Hinek had one.
It was not just the serving that has improved as the serve receive game led to more kills and assists. Claire Stafford was a beast at the net with eight kills and Ashlyn led the way with six assists, while Emy had five serve receptions. There were not a whole lot of attacks from the Bucs. Reagen Coyle had the only two digs on the night.
Next up for the Lady Dawgs were the Cowgirls from Killdeer, but the Cowgirls had little success in trying to round up the Dawgs. Of the 65 points that were scored 47 came from aces or kills. Emy Van Daele, Paige Pagel and Ashlyn Fischer all had five aces, Tylee Hinek and Saige Stadheim had four, Reagen Coyle two, and Naomi Massey had one.
It was a big night for the middle hitters as Paige had six kills and Claire Stafford had five. Saige and Ashlyn had some sneaky dumps from the setters position and each had three kills. Naomi, Reagen, Ava Lindstrom and Gracie Ruggles each contributed one kill to the effort.
Saige had eight assists and Ashlyn had seven. Saige had four serve receptions and Tylee, Naomi, Paige, Ashlyn all had three and once again there were not a whole lot of attacks from the opposing team as Reagen, Paige, and Naomi each had one dig.
When asked about the match, freshmen Ashlyn Fischer said, “We played really well because we were having fun out there with each other.”
