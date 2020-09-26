The Bowman County Bulldogs got off to a fast start Friday, handing the visiting Heart River volleyball team a first set 25-19 loss.
Unfortunately for the hosts, the visitors came back with three straight wins to grab a 3-1 regional victory.
The Cougars came back first with a 25-15 victory in the second set to tie the match up at one win apiece. A second straight 25-15 win gave Heart River a 2-1 lead in sets.
The Bulldogs didn't go down quietly in the final set, according to coach Phil Weldele.
The visitors score the first point, then watched as the Bulldogs came back to take the lead and hold it until the two teams tied again at 15-15. The biggest lead for the Bulldogs was when they had built up 13-7 margin early in the fourth set.
The two teams battled for a while before the visitors went on a 8-2 run to close out the four-set victory.
“We just ran out of energy,” the coach said, after Heart River grabbed the fourth set and the win. “The game is about being focused and taking advantage of other team's mistakes.”
The young team has been improving, Weldele said. “We were moving and we were flowing... We knew what each other was going to do... and then today (Friday), we just got out of kilter.
“It was a long day for them with the Clash of the Classes and the Olympics that they did (as part of Homecoming) and playing last night,” the coach said.
The Cougars kept undefeated in regional play with the win, while the Bulldogs fell to 3-2.
The Bulldogs entered Friday's game after knocking off Richardton-Taylor the night before with a three-set sweep (25-6, 25-13, 25-11) on the road. The Bulldogs have wins over Hazen (3-0), Beach (3-0) and Killdeer (3-0), in addition to the win over the Raiders. Baker, Harding County and Dickinson Trinity handed the Bulldogs their three previous losses.
The Cougars have also logged victories over Hettinger-Scranton (3-1), Killdeer (3-0) and New England (3-1).
STANDINGS
B Volleyball - Region 7
As of Friday, Sept. 28
Team Reg Overall
Dickinson Trinity 4-0 7-0
Beulah 4-0 6-1
Heart River 4-0 7-1
New England 2-1 5-2
Bowman County 3-2 4-4
Killdeer 2-2 3-6
Beach 1-1 3-4
Hazen 1-2 1-4
Hettinger-Scranton 0-2 4-5
Mott-Regent 0-2 0-7
Glen Ullin-Hebron 0-4 2-6
Richardton-Taylor 0-4 0-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.