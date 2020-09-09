The Bowman youth football team jumped out to an early lead Tuesday and cruised to a 28-6 Badlands victory against the New England-Mott-Regent Wild Tigers at Reinhiller Field.
It took a 73-yard touchdown run by New England's William Grist with just two minutes left in the game to get the visiting Wild Tigers on the board.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 22-0 halftime lead.
