The Coronavirus has hit Bowman County athletics, forcing the school administrators to make changes – including the postponement of Friday's scheduled homecoming game against Heart River.
The administration announced Sept. 25 that seventh grade volleyball team and the junior high football team had been exposed to COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Wayne Heckaman, a case investigation had been completed and that those who have been exposed had been sent additional information by email.
The announcement to the community was made on Facebook.
In addition, the Sept. 25 homecoming game at Reinhiller Field was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, according to Tyler Senn, the high school principal and co-athletic director. The Cougar football team would not have had enough players to make the trip because of the COVID protocols.
Because of the change, the football contest will probably be forced to be played on a Tuesday, giving the Bulldogs three football games in a week, he explained.
The Bulldogs would play a Friday contest as part of the regular schedule, then play the postponed game on a Tuesday and then follow with another Friday game three days later, according to Senn.
As of Friday, the football game had yet to be rescheduled, Senn said.
The Bulldogs will be going to Bismarck Friday for a road game against the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks, with the game slated to start at 6 p.m. (Central)
There will be no time to schedule the postponed game after the final regional contest when the Bulldogs host the New Salem Holsteins Oct. 16 at Reinhiller Filed, Senn said. The playoffs start the following Friday and having three games in one week is the last thing the Bulldogs need if they want to go into the playoffs at full strength.
On the schedule, that leaves openings between the Oct. 2 away game at Shiloh Christian's Miller Field and the away game at Richardton on Oct. 9. It could also be scheduled between the away game at Richardton and the home finale with the New Salem squad.
The three other regional games were held Friday, with the results throwing some curves in the Region 4 standings.
Killdeer's loss to Shiloh Christian threw the standings into a bottle neck, with Dickinson Trinity, Shiloh Christian and Killdeer each knotted with one loss in the region. The Titans have a lead with a 4-1 record and wins over Shiloh Christian (24-14), New Salem (20-16) and Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (43-18). The Titans added Southern McLean to the win list Friday with a 42-0 shutout at Biesrot Stadium on the Dickinson State University campus.
Depending on what happens with the Heart River football program, the Titans may be forced to reschedule because of the same COVID protocols that hit the Cougars a week earlier. If the Heart River game is postponed, the Titans have an opening in the final week before the playoffs start.
Bowman County has the only regional win over the Titans (21-20) and it is the only loss for the team from Dickinson this fall.
Bowman County is one-half game behind the leaders with a 2-1 record, while New Salem has a 2-2 record.
The Holsteins had an easy time Friday with a 60-14 win over Richardton-Taylor-Hebron.
They were coming two straight losses – to Dickinson Trinity (20-16) and to Shiloh Christian (35-14) after starting with a regional win over Heart River (44-8) in the regional opener (Sept. 4). The Holsteins started with two non-regional wins, beating Tioga (48-0) and Standing Rock Community (50-8).
If the Bulldogs can reschedule the Cougars and get the win, the Bulldogs would have a 3-1 record for the first four games in regional play. When the two teams met in the season opener, the Bulldogs took a 26-0 shutout win in Belfield, but neither it nor the second game against Richardton-Taylor-Hebron would count in the regional standings for Bowman County.
Heart River has just one win in the region (1-2), while Richardton-Taylor-Hebron (0-2) and Southern McLean (0-4) are both winless in the regional standings.
One of the changes in the schedule Friday was moving the scheduled Saturday volleyball contests with Heart River to Friday afternoon.
Other changes
The junior high school football game Oct. 5 at Beach has been postponed
